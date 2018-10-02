Travis Tigers roll over Elkins 40-21

The Travis Tigers blocked a punt and Zach Zimos recovered the ball in the end zone near the end of the first quarter to give Travis a 7-0 lead, and the Tigers never looked back, as Travis beat Elkins 40-21 at Hall Stadium last Thursday.

“The block and recovery definitely got us rolling into the game,” Zimos said.

Arjei Henderson and Parker Washington caught touchdown passes from Eric Rodriguez to give Travis a 19-7 halftime lead. Elkins’ Issiah Nixon caught a 58-yard pass from Cameron George for the Knights’ points.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter as the Knights’ Jacory Lee scored on an 11-yard run, Washington scored on a 51-yard pass from Rodriguez, Lee scored again for Elkins on an 8-yard run, and Kaelen Shankle scored on a 1-yard run to make the score 33-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Shankle added another 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make the final score 40-21.

For Travis, Rodriguez rushed 16 times for 194 yards and completed13 of 18 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Washington caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our kids played really well in all three phases. Our special teams blocked two punts and we scored on one and set up a one-play drive on another. The defense forced four turnovers that kept the momentum in our favor,” Travis head coach Trey Sissom said. “Eric Rodriguez had another good game using his legs to help open up the passing lanes for Arjei Henderson and Parker Washington. It was a great start to district play and it gives our kids some confidence going into another short week versus Dulles.”

Elkins was led by Lee who rushed 17 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. George completed 8 of 15 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Bush 31, Clements 17

Clements stayed close for the first half, but Bush pulled away in the second half as the Broncos won 31-17 at Mercer Stadium last Thursday.

Clements had taken a 10-7 lead just before halftime, but Bush scored as time ran out to regain the lead 14-10. Clements played tough the whole game but could never get the lead.

“Whenever they got some momentum, we just took it back,” Bush cornerback Erick Young said.

Bush safety Jamal Morris had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.

“On the second interception, we had a mix-up on defense, and I was covering someone else’s man and the quarterback threw it right to me. On the return for a touchdown, I had to be a playmaker,” Morris said. “Clements was really aggressive coming out. You can’t take anything away from that team, they played really hard today. I am just happy my team was able to regroup and come out with a win.”

“Our defense played well tonight. The defense is the strong part of our team. Offensively we didn’t do well at all. We didn’t do anything well. We just made a few big plays. We can’t go into games like that and survive. We can’t count on pulling those close games out. That’s just not going to happen,” Bush head coach Allen Aldridge said. “The good thing is the special teams scored a touchdown, and we had a score on defense. We scored on all three phases but the 31-17 ending score was not a tell-tale sign of what the game was really about.”

The Broncos play Kempner on Thursday night.

“We are a strong team. We practice hard. We will be ready for Kempner. They like to run a speed option. They run heavy, so we will be ready for that,” Young said.

“Kempner is going to be a struggle. But we will step up to the challenge. We will need to have a better week of practice,” Aldridge said.

Dulles 41, Austin 17

Cameron Peters threw three touchdown passes to Ainias Smith as Dulles beat Austin 41-17 last Friday at Mercer Stadium.

Austin took a 10-0 first quarter lead as Moises Tezzo scored on a 2-yard run and Stephen Pijnnaken kicked a 21-yard field goal.

Smith caught a 58-yard scoring pass and Myles Heard scored on a 50-yard run to regain the lead 14-10. But the Bulldogs’ Tezzo scored on a 46-yard run to reclaim the lead 17-14. Smith caught another touchdown pass, this one from four yards out to give the Vikings a 21-17 halftime lead.

“We definitely learned how to fight through adversity. Not only was it a good win, but it taught us how to fight as a team and to have each other’s back,” Smith said.

The second half was all Vikings. Javian Myles scored on a 32-yard run, Smith caught a 10-yard touchdown pass, and Darius Phillips caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Smith.

“We really pushed our offense to run the ball against their defense,” Heard said. “All of our backs contributed to the win and the offensive line opened up holes as well.”

For the game, Dulles’ Heard rushed 12 times for 124 yards, Peters completed 11 of 20 passes for 154 yards and Smith caught six passes for 103 yards.

The Bulldogs were led by Tezzo, who rushed 12 times for 124 yards, and Tre Larsen, who completed 12 of 26 passes for 96 yards.

Ridge Point 30, Kempner 7

Ridge Point’s Will Pendergrass threw three touchdown passes in the first half as the Panthers beat Kempner 30-7 last Friday at Hall Stadium.

John Paul Richardson caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Pendergrass to start the scoring parade. Then Devin Gunter scored on a 45-yard pass from Pendergrass, Mason McBride ran for a touchdown from eight yards out, and Adonal Mitchell caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Pendergrass to make the halftime score 27-0.

In the second half, the Panthers’ Kyle Ramsey kicked a 35-yard field goal, and Kempner’s Jordan Shelton put the Cougars on the scoreboard with a 1-yard run.

For the game, Shelton rushed 26 times for 84 yards.

For Ridge Point, Pendergrass completed 12 of 18 passes for 247 yards. McBride rushed 13 times for 66 yards and Richardson caught three passes for 85 yards.

“It was a great team win. Our defense played great against a difficult offense to prepare for. Our offense moved the ball with efficiency but had bad penalties and turnovers. The special teams were fantastic,” Ridge Point head coach Brett Sniffin said.

Marshall 62,

Sterling 0

Marshall scored 35 points in the first quarter and went on to beat Sterling 62-0 last Saturday at Mercer Stadium. Quarterback Malik Hormsby completed 5 of 6 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Hormsby threw scoring passes of 28 yards to Dalevon Campbell, and 55 yards and 72 yards to Korey King. Hormsby also rushed four times for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Kacey Barnett rushed three times for 43 yards and a touchdown.

“We were ready from the start of the game,” Barnett said. “We are coming together as a team.”

The Buffaloes defense held Sterling to 34 yards of total offense, while the Buffaloes offense generated 487 yards.

“It was good to see the team come out and play with passion and excitement after a big win the previous week. I was concerned about a letdown after such an emotional game, but the overall team played well,” Marshall head coach James Williams said. “It was a good team win.”

Willowridge 57,

Sharpstown 0

The Eagles held Sharpstown to 109 yards of total offense as they shut out the Apollos 57-0 last Saturday at Butler Stadium.

Willowridge quarterback Vaughnte Frederick continued his outstanding play as he completed 9 of 10 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 128 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Latrell Neville caught three passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Jhamarkus Harris had three carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

“It was a great team win. Everyone played well on both sides of the ball from beginning to end,” Willowridge head coach Richard Lazarou said. “It was a blessing seeing everything come together at this point in the season as we prepare for a big test this week against Marshall.”

Terry 7, Hightower 3

Terry held Hightower to 186 yards of total offense and one field goal, as they beat Hightower 7-3 last Saturday at Hall Stadium. Hightower’s Alexander Martinez kicked a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead, but Terry responded with a touchdown five minutes later and neither team could score after that.

The Hurricanes hurt themselves with 13 penalties for 120 yards and they lost one fumble.

This Week

In District 20 6A action on Thursday, Bush plays Kempner at Hall Stadium, and Dulles plays Travis at Mercer Stadium. On Friday, Clements plays Elkins at Mercer Stadium and on Saturday afternoon, Austin plays Ridge Point at Mercer Stadium.

In District 10 5A D1, Hightower plays at Angleton on Friday night.

In District 11 5A D2, Marshall plays Willowridge at Hall Stadium on Friday night.