Trey Sissom named MaxPreps Heart and Soul of the Game recipient

Coach Trey Sissom from Fort Bend Travis High School was named a recipient of the first MaxPreps Heart and Soul of the Game award, presented by Whataburger.

Sissom is the head football coach at Travis High School.

“At MaxPreps, we believe the title ‘coach’ is a high honor. High school coaches, in particular, have a special role to play in the development of our young people,” said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps. “Most high school coaches recognize that the job is more than winning on the field. They understand that the real value in being a coach is the opportunity to positively influence the lives of the young people they touch. With their words, and more importantly, through their actions, the coaches we are honoring reflect the very best attributes of their profession. These coaches are the caring adults who help to mold the young men and women that they touch through their sport. They truly are the Heart and Soul of American sports.”

For the past four years, Sissom has been at the helm of the Travis football team. Known for his fast-paced coaching style, Sissom has consistently led the Tigers to the playoffs each year, often putting them in contention for the district title.

“Coach Sissom is someone who holds everyone accountable, as he cares immensely for those in his care,” said Julie Diaz, principal at Travis.

Sissom is currently fighting multiple myeloma, a cancer that has no cure.

“Knowing all that he is going through and has gone through, puts things in perspective for us,” said Diaz. “Trey would say, ‘You don’t pick the battles you are given, but you get to choose how you will fight them.’ ”

Sissom has shown the same fierceness and tenacity in attacking his cancer as he has in attacking opposing teams. His example of leadership not only to his team, but also to his school and community in his struggle is an inspiration to all he touches. His dedication and passion to making a difference in his player’s lives on and off the field is why Sissom is a worthy candidate for this award.

“I couldn’t think of a more deserving person to win this award,” said Diaz. “Trey truly gives his heart to everything he does. We are blessed to have him as a member of our Tiger family!”

Sissom was presented with the MaxPreps Heart and Soul of the Game award during a school assembly.

“Coach Sissom embodies all it means to play with heart, and Whataburger is proud to award him with the first-ever Heart and Soul of the Game Award,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger vice president of marketing and innovation. “We know Coach Sissom will continue encouraging and inspiring student athletes and hope they all remember the legacy he’s instilled as part of the Travis Tigers football program.”

MaxPreps picks three football coaches to be named the MaxPreps Heart and Soul of the Game recipient. Through a comprehensive marketing campaign, MaxPreps gives people in the community the opportunity to nominate a deserving coach to be recognized. MaxPreps in partnership with Whataburger then selects three deserving football coaches who are dedicated to making a difference in their player’s lives and communities beyond their coaching duties.