Trio of area teens accused of robbing boy at Rosenberg park

Three local teenagers have been arrested after police say they pulled a gun on a younger boy during a robbery last week at a Rosenberg park.

According to the Rosenberg Police Department, 18-year-old Tirich Sears of Sugar Land, 17-year-old Christopher Allen of Rosenberg and 18-year-old George Mosley of Katy were arrested Feb. 28 and charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident.

Police said officers responded to a call at Travis Park at 3004 Ave. N in Rosenberg the afternoon of Feb. 27, when a juvenile male said three individuals approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded the contents of his pockets. According to Rosenberg PD, the boy complied before fleeing the park on foot.

A news release from Rosenberg PD said the suspects followed the victim when he fled the park and used a handgun to strike him in the head.

The suspects were later found in possession of the victim’s stolen property along with two handguns, one of which was reported stolen, according to police.

“This crime was atrocious and will not be tolerated in Rosenberg,” Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said in a news release. “… I am proud of the work of the Rosenberg officers that went the extra mile.”