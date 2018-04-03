Trophy tour

The Houston Astros World Series championship trophy went on tour at several stops in Fort Bend County Friday. Pictured here at a stop at Randalls in Pecan Grove are Thomas Hernandez Jr., his wife April, and their children Emma, Trey and Morgan. The family came to the store from Sugar Land to see and be photographed with the trophy. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Ernie and Elizabeth Garza of Richmond have their picture taken with the Houston Astros World Series championship trophy while it was on tour at several stops in Fort Bend County Friday, including a stop at Randalls in Pecan Grove. (Photo by Joe Southern)