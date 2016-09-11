can you mix vicodin and ambien ambien without prescription drug interactions between xanax and ambien

Trump wins, but Fort Bend County turns blue for Clinton

By Joe Southern
jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

(Photo by Joe Southern) U.S. Rep. Pete Olson greets supports at a Republican watch party Nov. 8 at Constellation Field. Olson handily won re-election. At the event he served as a human billboard for local Republican candidates, many of whom won their elections. Former Rosenberg Mayor Vincent Morales unseated Democrat incumbent Richard Morrison for Pct. 1 County Commissioner.

(Photo by Joe Southern)
Although Donald Trump won the election for President of the United States over Hillary Clinton, Fort Bend County, in the heart of a Republican stronghold state, turned blue on Election Day.

Clinton took 134,475 (51.37 percent) votes in the county compared to Trump’s 117,212 (44.78 percent). Libertarian Gary Johnson garnered 6,898 votes (2.64 percent) and Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 1,782 votes (0.68 percent).

Other third-party candidates receiving votes included Evan McMullin with 1,202 votes, Darrell L. Castle with 111 votes, Michael A. Maturen with 37, Laurence Kotlikoff with 21, Tom Hoefling with 16, Monica Moorehead with three and Dale Steffes and Tony Valdivia with two each.

According to Fort Bend County Election Official John Oldham, there were 1,394 valid write-in votes for President and 2,027 invalid write-in votes for President.

“The only write-ins that are counted are for candidates who filed declarations of intent to be a write-in candidate,” Oldham said.

Many non-valid candidates received more write-in votes than the valid ones named above. Here are some of the top vote getters among the write-ins that were not counted:

Bernie Sanders – 286
Ted Cruz – 225
John Kasich – 155
Paul Ryan – 116
Mike Pence – 101
Marco Rubio 67
Neither (or some variation) – 56
Mitt Romney – 54
Jeb Bush – 49
Jesus – 39
Ben Carson – 33
John McCain – 33
Michelle Obama – 16
Rand Paul – 14
Condaleeza Rice – 12
Colin Powell – 11

Of course numerous celebrities and cartoon characters receive write-in votes. Among the more unusual ones cast in Fort Bend County last Tuesday were:

Alfred E Neuman, Anyone Else, Alice Cooper, Big Bird, Bill the Cat, Bob the Minion, Bozo the Clown, Davy Crockett, Donald Duck, Mattress Mack, My Dog Sophie, Pedro, Snoop Dog, Willie Nelson and, of course, Mickey Mouse.

Fort Bend County had 408,793 registered voters. Of that, 266,857 cast ballots for a voter turnout of 65.28 percent.

