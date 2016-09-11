Trump wins, but Fort Bend County turns blue for Clinton

By Joe Southern

Although Donald Trump won the election for President of the United States over Hillary Clinton, Fort Bend County, in the heart of a Republican stronghold state, turned blue on Election Day.

Clinton took 134,475 (51.37 percent) votes in the county compared to Trump’s 117,212 (44.78 percent). Libertarian Gary Johnson garnered 6,898 votes (2.64 percent) and Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 1,782 votes (0.68 percent).

Other third-party candidates receiving votes included Evan McMullin with 1,202 votes, Darrell L. Castle with 111 votes, Michael A. Maturen with 37, Laurence Kotlikoff with 21, Tom Hoefling with 16, Monica Moorehead with three and Dale Steffes and Tony Valdivia with two each.

According to Fort Bend County Election Official John Oldham, there were 1,394 valid write-in votes for President and 2,027 invalid write-in votes for President.

“The only write-ins that are counted are for candidates who filed declarations of intent to be a write-in candidate,” Oldham said.

Many non-valid candidates received more write-in votes than the valid ones named above. Here are some of the top vote getters among the write-ins that were not counted:

Bernie Sanders – 286

Ted Cruz – 225

John Kasich – 155

Paul Ryan – 116

Mike Pence – 101

Marco Rubio 67

Neither (or some variation) – 56

Mitt Romney – 54

Jeb Bush – 49

Jesus – 39

Ben Carson – 33

John McCain – 33

Michelle Obama – 16

Rand Paul – 14

Condaleeza Rice – 12

Colin Powell – 11

Of course numerous celebrities and cartoon characters receive write-in votes. Among the more unusual ones cast in Fort Bend County last Tuesday were:

Alfred E Neuman, Anyone Else, Alice Cooper, Big Bird, Bill the Cat, Bob the Minion, Bozo the Clown, Davy Crockett, Donald Duck, Mattress Mack, My Dog Sophie, Pedro, Snoop Dog, Willie Nelson and, of course, Mickey Mouse.

Fort Bend County had 408,793 registered voters. Of that, 266,857 cast ballots for a voter turnout of 65.28 percent.