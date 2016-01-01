TSTC Fort Bend County campus closed until further notice

As a Texas State Technical College family, the safety and welfare of our employees and students are, of course, the focus of our relief efforts at this time.

The conditions needed to reactivate the Fort Bend campus are changing daily so at this time it’s impossible to set a definite date for reopening. Our TSTC team will monitor the situation by the hour and, as soon as both reasonable and practical, we’ll announce a date for opening for the Fall Semester. In no case can we imagine that the Fort Bend County campus will restart operations prior to Sept. 11.

We will provide the next update on Friday, Sept. 8. In the meantime, we’ve created a TSTC resource page to help those affected by this storm. This page will provide flooding and evacuation information, as well as the latest campus updates. Please check the page below regularly for the most up-to-date information.

http://www.tstc.edu/harvey