TSTC offering telehealth training during pandemic

Texas State Technical College’s statewide Workforce Training office is offering all Texans, including those near its Rosenberg campus, an 11-hour online telehealth and COVID-19 course bundle aimed at providing guidance to people working in medical coding and billing this summer.

A news release from the school said those who register for the training can take the 10 available sessions through the Practice Management Institute at their own pace. Included in the sessions are lessons on billing, cybersecurity, telehealth reimbursement and more in adherence to new guidelines passed this year by the Texas Medical Association (TMA).

To register for the training, visit tstc.edu/workforce/onlinelearningcovid-19.