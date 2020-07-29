TSTC program aims to get Texans back to work

Texas State Technical College, which has a Fort Bend County campus at 26706 Southwest Fwy. in Rosenberg, is introducing a program aimed at getting unemployed workers back into the workforce

during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from the school said courses in its “RISE” program will help students enter the Texas workforce quickly. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the unemployment rate in Fort Bend County was 15.7 percent as of July 1, more than triple the figure from this time last year.

“With so many Texans affected by the pandemic, we wanted to offer courses that would get them the skills needed to enter into industry quickly, while also focusing on providing flexible time commitments,” TSTC regional director of student recruitment Trey Pearson said in the news release.

Upon completion of the program, students earn an Occupational Skills Award, which is the formal name for the curriculum designated by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. These short-term courses provide quick and basic entry-level skills that can open up opportunities for those experiencing unemployment and seeking to get back into the workforce.

The program offers 12 short-term courses that are available either online or via a hybrid model, with some courses designed to be completed in as little as eight weeks. TSTC said the school is hoping to provide stability for those seeking a rapid entry into the Texas workforce with the accelerated curriculum, which was ramped up sooner than expected due to the rise of COVID-19 in the region.

“These programs will really allow students the opportunity to rise to the occasion,” TSTC Provost Edgar Padilla said in a news release. “This is designed to lead to some quality employment opportunities for students, which will ultimately be very impactful.”

The course is open to those in all of TSTC’s Texas locales, including Fort Bend County. To learn more about TSTC’s RISE program, visit tstc.edu/ rise.