TSTC resuming limited on-campus instruction

Texas State Technical College, which has a Fort Bend County campus at 26706 Southwest Fwy. in Rosenberg, returned to on-campus classes Monday in a limited capacity.

According to the school, vocational program students have been allowed back onto campus because they are studying in programs that require them to complete hands-on lab work in order to finalize the spring semester. The school said the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, which has identified career and technical education as an area of education that may continue under Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, authorized the return.

Abbott said ordered schools across the state to remain closed for the 2019-20 academic year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas State Technical College said all students and employees who return to campus will wear masks and adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines, which mandate at least 6 feet of distance between those who are not members of the same household. There will also be designated entrances and exits to each building, and hand sanitizer and other disinfecting products will be available throughout the campus.

For more information, visit tstc.edu/coronavirus.