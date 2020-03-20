TSTC suspends on-campus classes

Texas State Technical College, which has a Fort Bend County campus at 26706 Southwest Fwy. in Rosenberg, announced Friday that it will be transitioning to remote operations on Monday, March 23 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The move includes all students, faculty and staff.

A news release from TSTC said the school tentatively plans to return from remote work on April 13. Students taking face-to-face classes are currently scheduled return April 14, while online classes would continue on their original schedule.

However, those dates could change based on the evolving COVID-19 situation. Officials with Fort Bend County Health & Human Services announced Thursday that the county’s number of confirmed cases of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus had risen to 19 as testing becomes more readily available in the Houston region.

“The health and safety of the TSTC community has always been our top priority,” the school said. “This new phase is true to our guiding principles of keeping our campuses and communities safe while doing all we can to ensure our students finish the current semester.”