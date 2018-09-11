Two dead in shooting at Missouri City apartment

By Michelle Leigh Smith

For the fort bend star

Two people are dead following a murder and police-involved shooting Sunday night at the Quail Valley Apartments in Missouri City.

It is the second time in less than a month that a woman has been shot dead after shooting a man she knew well.

According to police, Dereshia Blackwell, 39, rammed the security gate at Quail Valley Apartments Sunday night, hitting two parked cars, barging into the apartment of Karl Gomez, 65, and killing him. She had two weapons, a semi-automatic handgun and a knife.

On Aug. 20, Kristina Peralez gunned down her boss, Francisco Reyes, in the warehouse at the Ben E. Keith Company. She allegedly shot herself in the chest after a police officer opened fire on her.

While police do not believe there was any romantic entanglement in the Reyes’ shooting, Gomez and Blackwell knew each other.

“It was something they got into,” said Eliset Aguirre, manager of the 176-unit Quail Valley Apartments at 1800 FM 1092 at Lexington. “We are working with detectives to find more answers.”

Capt. Paul Poulton with the Missouri City Police Department said Blackwell emerged from Gomez’ apartment, wielding the handgun and a large knife.

“Our units were on the scene almost immediately due to the previous 911 calls about the rammed cars on the premises,” Poulton said. “Blackwell ignored repeated orders to drop her weapons. She refused any voice commands. An officer deployed a taser and she still did not release her weapons. Our officers fired multiple shots and she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Neighbors describe Gomez as a very nice gentleman. They did not have too many good things to say about her (Blackwell),” Poulton said.

The toxicology screen will take several weeks but Poulton expected to have the cause of death on both of the deceased by Tuesday. “It’s very strange to have two so close together,” he observed. “I’ve been here for 27 years. We’ve had domestic disturbances that resulted in a shooting but to have two like this is completely out of the norm.”