Two suspects wanted in Sugar Land robbery

Police are searching for two suspects they believe are responsible for a recent robbery outside a convenience store in Sugar Land.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said both suspects are described as black females between 20 and 25 years old with medium builds who had their hair up in buns at the time of the robbery, in which a woman had her purse stolen after pumping gas. One of the suspects was last seen wearing light purple sweat pants, a gray shirt and slides, while the other was last seen wearing blue stretch pants, a black T-shirt and a blanket, according to police.

The FBCSO said the vehicle of interest is a 2010-2012 dark-colored, four-door Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate.

Both suspects entered the convenience store at the Citgo gas station at 10021 State Highway 6 in Sugar Land just before 11 p.m. March 28, according to the FBCSO. After exiting the store without purchasing anything, police say surveillance video showed the two suspects pull up next to the female victim’s white SUV.

After the victim finished pumping gas and unlocked her car, police said one of the suspects opened the passenger side door, demanded money and grabbed the victim’s purse before the two fled the scene.

Anyone who has information on this crime or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.