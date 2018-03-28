Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

UH Sugar land breaks ground on $54 million technology building

by Leave a Comment

Pictured from the left at the groundbreaking of the University of Houston at Sugar Land’s new UH College of Technology building are: Jay Neal, associate vice president UH Sugar Land; Tony Ambler, dean of the UH College of Technology; Welcome Wilson Sr., former chairman of the UH System Board of Regents; State Rep. Rick Miller; Paula Myrick Short, UH Provost; State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst; Renu Khator, UH president; Durga Agrawal, UH system board of regents; state Rep. John Zerwas; Gerald McElvy, UH system board of regents; and Neelesh Mutyala, UH system board of regents (student regent). (Photo by Joe Southern)

 

Local, state and federal officials gathered Friday afternoon at the University of Houston at Sugar Land for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new UH College of Technology building.

The 100,000-square-foot building will house classrooms and state-of-the-art laboratory space, as well as areas to accommodate industry partnerships.

“In building in Fort Bend County, the university is answering a call from students, employers and municipalities. The fastest growing large county in the country needs a Tier One university to provide a Tier One workforce,” said Jay Neal, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Chief Operating Officer at UH Sugar Land. “Industry and students will benefit from the impact of this historic day.”

The new $54 million, three-story facility, designed by Page Architects and being built by Tellepsen Industrial, will open in fall 2019. Construction Management and Engineering Technology programs will join other College of Technology programs already offered at UH Sugar Land.

Pictured from the left at the groundbreaking of the University of Houston at Sugar Land’s new UH College of Technology building are: Jay Neal, associate vice president UH Sugar Land; Tony Ambler, dean of the UH College of Technology; Paula Myrick Short, UH provost; Renu Khator, UH president; Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert; Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman; Fort Bend County Commissioner James Patterson; and Jeffrey Wiley, president and CEO of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council. (Photo by Joe Southern)
Artist rendering of the new building at the University of Houston at Sugar Land.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *