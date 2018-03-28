UH Sugar land breaks ground on $54 million technology building

Local, state and federal officials gathered Friday afternoon at the University of Houston at Sugar Land for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new UH College of Technology building.

The 100,000-square-foot building will house classrooms and state-of-the-art laboratory space, as well as areas to accommodate industry partnerships.

“In building in Fort Bend County, the university is answering a call from students, employers and municipalities. The fastest growing large county in the country needs a Tier One university to provide a Tier One workforce,” said Jay Neal, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Chief Operating Officer at UH Sugar Land. “Industry and students will benefit from the impact of this historic day.”

The new $54 million, three-story facility, designed by Page Architects and being built by Tellepsen Industrial, will open in fall 2019. Construction Management and Engineering Technology programs will join other College of Technology programs already offered at UH Sugar Land.