UIL allowing athletes, bands to begin summer programs June 8

Since the middle of March, athletes and members of marching bands from high schools around Fort Bend County have been unable to practice their craft together. In less than two weeks, the long layoff will be no more. Last Friday, the University Interscholastic League announced that sports strength and conditioning camps, along with marching band practices, can resume June 8 with several safety measures in place aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain. “We are cautiously optimistic about beginning summer strength and conditioning programs and marching band practices that safely allow students to get back to working with their coaches and directors,” UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said in a news release. Among requirements are that students and staff must self-screen for symptoms prior to arriving on campus. Schools must have hand sanitizer or handwashing stations ready. For strength and conditioning camps, schools will be required to have one staff member per 20 students to monitor and enforce social distancing. Guidelines for strength and conditioning camps are at uiltexas.org/athletics/covid-19-information. Marching band information can be found at uiltexas.org/music/covid-19-informat