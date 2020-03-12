UIL postpones state basketball tournament, affecting two area teams

The remainder of the UIL boys basketball state tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio has been suspended until further notice due to growing concerns over COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, according to a Thursday news release from the organization.

Previously, officials had said the tournament would take place with limited attendance. The decision to suspend the tournament, which will be effective following the conclusion of Thursday’s Class 3A games, impacts two teams from Fort Bend County.

Hightower was scheduled to face Lancaster in a Class 5A semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, while Stafford was slated to face Argyle in a Class 4A semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The UIL said it will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor the situation and make additional announcements as needed. High school basketball fans can check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.

“After much consultation with government and health officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the UIL State Basketball Tournament,” UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said in a news release. “Our number one priority remains the well-being of our student-athletes and spectators and we are taking every possible precaution to keep them safe.”