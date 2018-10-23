Umbria in Sugar Land Italian Film Festival this weekend

The second annual Umbria in Sugar Land, an Italian Film Festival announced the winners for its event to be held Oct. 26-28 at the historic Sugar Land Auditorium.

2018 film winners include:

• Best Film: Pure Hearts

• Best Cinematography: Awful Wars

• Best Screenplay: Friends by Chance

• Best Directing: Awful Wars

The festival is hosted by the City of Sugar Land and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and the region of Umbria and city of Spello. The three-day event features public screenings of five award-winning films from the 2018 international film festival, Festival del Cinema Città di Spello ed i Borghi Umbri (also known as IFFS). IFFS is an Italian film festival based in Spello, Italy, an ancient town in the province of Perugia in east central Umbria. The seventh edition of the festival was presented in past February 2018. The film festival features both Italian and European films, meetings with film professionals, cultural events and seminars. It is a festival dedicated to the promotion of cinematographic culture and celebrates professions behind the scenes of the film industry.

The event, now in its second year, was the inspiration of Sugar Land resident and film lover Tiziana Triolo. She presented the idea of bringing award-winning films from the Festival del Cinema Città di Spello ed i Borghi Umbri to serve as a symbiotic experience between the two cities for the purpose of creating a mutually beneficial cultural, economic, and educational partnership between the regions of Fort Bend County and Umbria and the cities of Sugar Land and Spello.

The festival’s screenings will take place at the Sugar Land Auditorium at 226 Lakeview Drive. A schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 26

6 p.m. – Proclamation and Ceremony on lawn of Sugar Land Auditorium

6:30 p.m. – Opening Aperitivo at Lonnie Green Park

7:30 p.m. – Film Screening (Film 1 – Friends by Chance)

Saturday, Oct. 27

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. – Educational Seminar at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation 100th Year Celebration at Sugar Land Auditorium

2:30 p.m. – Aperitivo at Lonnie Green Park

4 p.m. – Film Screening (Film 2 – The Awful Wars)

6 p.m. – Aperitivo at Lonnie Green Park

7:30 p.m. – Film Screening (Film 3 – Children of the Night)

Sunday, Oct. 28

1 p.m. – Film Screening (Film 4 – Let Yourself Go)

4 p.m. – Film Screening (Film 5 – Pure Hearts)

Tickets

VIP Festival Package (All Aperitivos and screenings) $100

VIP Ticket (One Aperitivo and one screening) $20

General admission $10; student admission $8. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.UmbriainSugarLand.com.