Un-bee-lievable words at spelling bee

The 9th Annual Great Grown Up Spelling Bee, emceed by Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman and benefitting the Literacy Council of Fort Bend, was held Sept. 20 at the Quail Valley City Centre in Missouri City. Members of the 25 teams spelled buzzing word challenges like aphorism and fusillade. The winning team was Methodist Mayhem of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, victorious at spelling ichneumon correctly. Event judges were Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge David Newell, Mary Favre, and Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales. Pictured are Zimmerman, Favre, Mary Harris, Ron Lewis, Nancy Penney, Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales and Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge David Newell. (Photo by Liz Furman)