United in faith against religious violence

Dear Editor,

In the wake of the horrific violence against our Muslim siblings in Christchurch, New Zealand, the Fort Bend Interfaith Community is united in grief at the slaughter of innocent worshippers, in horror at this brazen act of terror, and in concern for the families of the victims. We stand with our Muslim neighbors in Fort Bend County, in Christchurch, and throughout the world. As people of faith from a diverse background, we join our hearts in prayer for the victims and their loved ones, and all for whom this day has become darker with fear, anger, or grief.

As we lift our prayers, we also lift our voices together to call for change. We denounce the sins of white supremacy, religiously motivated hate, and terrorist actions. We call on our faith communities to seek meaningful ways to promote understanding of others, to treat all people with dignity and respect, and to work for peace in our neighborhoods, our nation, and our world.

Today we mourn the needless slaughter of 49 siblings in faith, and we hold all those who mourn in our prayers. May we answer chaos with consolation, hatred with hope, and fear with fortitude. May we work for an end to terror, and in its place, may we lay the foundations of unity and peace.

On behalf of the Fort Bend Interfaith Community,

Rabbi Josh Lobel, Congregation Beth El, Missouri City

The Rev. William Starkweather, Pastor, St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Sugar Land

Rev. Dr. Dan King, First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston, Thoreau Campus in Richmond

The Rev. Chris Michaelis, Pastor, New Hope Lutheran Church, Missouri City