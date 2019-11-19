Unrest : FBISD holds ‘Sugar Land 95’ ceremony amidst protests

The saga of the “Sugar Land 95” has been contentious ever since their remains were discovered last year on the site of Fort Bend ISD’s James Reese Career and Technical Center.

Despite the fact they may soon be laid to rest, unrest clearly remains.

Fort Bend ISD officials and community members gathered Sunday night for a ceremony held in remembrance of the Sugar Land 95, whose remains were discovered at an abandoned and unmarked cemetery at 12300 University Blvd. in Sugar Land. The remains are believed to have belonged to incarcerated African Americans leased to a local plantation through the state-sanctioned convict leasing program in the late 1800s or early 1900s.

Some community members and elected officials have criticized FBISD for proceeding with the ceremony, which preceded its plan to rebury the remains at the site they were discovered. About 15 protesters lined the sidewalks just in front of the James Reese Career and Technical Center prior to Sunday’s gathering. Several were later escorted out of the ceremony by FBISD police after they called for Superintendent Charles Dupre to resign and demanded the district release the genetic material they have sent to researchers for identification.

“It has never been the intention of Fort Bend ISD to honor or respect the Sugar Land 95 in any way,” said activist Swatara Olushola, who was formerly a member of a Sugar Land task force and advisory committee regarding the Sugar Land 95. “They have shown that from the very beginning of this process. Not only by continuing to build a school on a ground where they knew a cemetery might be, but also by not properly surveying the land and then digging up the remains without finding who they are and locating descendants to be a part of the reinternment process.”

With the backing of the school district and Fort Bend County officials, state legislators amended a law earlier this year to allow the county to operate a cemetery. FBISD

announced in July that it had reached an agreement to convey the land to the county and pay the county $1 million to help cover costs associated with reinterring the remains. But since pulling that monetary offer, negotiations with the county have stalled.

The county has long wanted judicial involvement, but FBISD has said that is unnecessary and would be more costly to taxpayers. An Oct. 3 opinion issued by an appellate court sided with the school district, which has proceeded with its plan for reinternment.

“I stand with activists and colleagues who have persisted in this fight in calling for the cancellation of this event as well as the reburial and strongly urge the district to work with the appropriate Fort Bend County leaders to consummate their original agreement,” U.S. Rep. Al Green said in statement released prior to the ceremony.

County Judge KP George did not attend the ceremony and declined to comment about it.

“They have done nothing but fight in court to get motions made in their favor so they’re able to build a school on sacred ground and make moves in their own best interests,” Olushola said of FBISD. “That’s what has been going on behind closed doors – not blessing grounds, not honoring. They should not have intellectual control of this situation.”

FBISD insists its actions have been in honor of the Sugar Land 95.

“They were found in a forgotten cemetery of men and women whose lives of which we have but a small glimpse and about whom we will never fully know or understand the true struggle or horrific lives they endured,” Dupre said.

The ceremony included a candlelight walk in honor of the 95 individuals as well as the ringing of a bell 95 times – one in remembrance of each of them.

“The community we love, and the freedoms we enjoy, have come at a cost. That cost was a harsh reality that people were hurt, violated and put in bondage before they were buried on this site,” Dupre said. “Over the past two years, there has been controversy, heated conversations had, decisions made and then revisited. These things were a part of this journey, but so was learning, the engagement, the partnerships and the opportunity to shed light on the past. For that, I am thankful.”

Follow us on social media @FortBendStar