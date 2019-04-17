Upcoming Riverstone Bite Nite to feature fitness class

Riverstone will serve up food trucks with a side of fitness during Bite Nite Friday, 5:30-9:00 p.m. April 19 at The Club at Riverstone at 18353 University Blvd.

Lululemon ambassador and Revolution Studio cycle instructor Kris Velasquez will lead a 50-minute class for $5 per person, featuring progressive floor drills that include dynamic, cardio and compound movements from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the clubhouse ballroom.

“You might say it’s a chance for people to have their cupcakes and eat them too,” Riverstone Lifestyle Director Shanelle Channell. “Kris is an awesome, positive instructor so people are going to have fun, work hard and get some well-deserved grub.”

Participants must pre-register at lululemon-fit-session-at-bite-nite.eventbrite.com. Everyone in attendance will be entered into a raffle for free Lululemon gear. You do not have to attend the class to attend Bite Nite.

Easter activities will be available for children, including bounce houses, yard games, face painting and more. A DJ will spin tunes during the event. Five food trucks are slated to roll in, including SheCupcakes Bake Shoppe, Churrasco Food Truck, Tu-Go Kitchen, The Sauer Kraut Food Truck and EaDeaux’s Cajun Cocina.

The next Bite Nite Fridays are scheduled for May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 16, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11. Trucks are subject to change. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. While most food trucks accept credit cards, some may be cash only.

For more information, visit www.riverstone.com