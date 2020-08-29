USDA to invest $4.1 million toward county water infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Aug. 25 it would invest $4.1 million toward fresh water infrastructure in Fort Bend County.

The funds will be loaned to Fort Bend County Fresh Water Supply District No. 2. The USDA estimates the funding will improve rural water infrastructure for 1,900 rural Texans, specifically within the Four Corners and Rio Brazos service areas.

Texas State Director of Rural Development Edd Hargett said during a videoconference that the investment will improve the safety and reliability of Fort Bend County’s water system, and “support more residents, businesses and communities such as hospitals and schools.”

“USDA understands that safe and reliable water infrastructure is vital for our rural communities and the investment announced today in Fort Bend County demonstrates our commitment to improving essential water services that will enhance the prosperity of rural Texans,” Hargett said in a statement. “Under the leadership of (President Donald Trump) and (Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue), USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Texas in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

In the Four Corners area this will include the construction of two water production facilities and two control buildings. One of those facilities will have a water well to process, store, and re-pressurize surface water.

The enhanced system will allow the district operator to better isolate leaks and minimize the number of homes without water during a waterline main break and repair.

Rio Brazos area residents can expect to see an expansion of water production and improvements to the existing drainage system.

“I’m very happy to receive this award because we’ve been looking forward to it for a long, long time,” said Carmen Martinez, president of FBFWD No. 2. “We will now be independent of the people that we depended on to get our water. We will be able to serve our whole community, and with this upcoming funding, we will be able to do that and maybe even get even more things for our community.”