Utility worker miraculously walks away

A truck traveling westbound on Highway 90A clipped the bucket of a utility truck working on the lights at Pitts Road on Feb. 25. The incident was caught on dashcam by Andrew Wolf of Sugar Land. “The bucket of the truck was too low and the lane of traffic was not blocked or coned off,” Wolf said. “The worker was saved from dropping into the road below by his safety belt. Had he not been wearing it he would have been run over by my truck and a Fort Bend County bus that was behind me. The bucket shattered and spread debris on my truck and on the bus and landed right in front of us. Amazingly, the worker was able to walk away when they lowered the crane. The worker was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The driver of the truck that struck the bucket was visibly and rightfully upset by the incident. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.” (Photo courtesy Andrew Wolf)