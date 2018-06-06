Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Valedictorians, salutatorians honored at area high schools

Graduations for Fort Bend and Lamar Consolidated ISDs and Stafford Municipal School District have been held recently as schools across Fort Bend County are dismissing for the summer.

Sixteen area high schools honored their top two graduates in the Class of 2018 as the valedictorians and salutatorians. They are all pictured here.

 

Fort Bend ISD

Austin High School

Valedictorian: Rishabh Parekh
Salutatorian: Victor Li

Bush High School

Valedictorian: Benjamin Ma
Salutatorian: Jane Akwitti

Clements High School

Valedictorian: Jenny Zhang
Salutatorian: Stephen Zheng

Dulles High School

Valedictorian: Star Ni
Salutatorian: Hasham Dhakwala

Elkins High School

Valedictorian: Bryanna Godfrey
Salutatorian: Jeff Kue

Hightower High School

Valedictorian: Sharon Zachariah
Salutatorian: Renee Yu

Kempner High School

Valedictorian: Faiz Hirani
Salutatorian: Regina Chen

Marshall High School

Valedictorian: Yasmin Lathan
Salutatorian: Matthew Cisneros

Ridge Point High School

Valedictorian: Rachel Hauschel
Salutatorian: Ashley Jones

Travis High School

Valedictorian: Syed Usmani
Salutatorian: Zamann Momin

Willowridge High School

Valedictorian: Bridget Robles
Salutatorian: Steffany Portillo

 

Lamar CISD

Foster High School

Valedictorian: Ashley Bilicek
Salutatorian: Yusef Haikal

George Ranch High School

Valedictorian: Rim Aboulhassane
Salutatorian: Tayler Jasek

Lamar Consolidated High School

Valedictorian: An P. Tran
Salutatorian: Audrey G. Ryburn

Terry High School

Valedictorian: Gina Kowal
Salutatorian: Hassan Mohammed

 

Stafford MSD

Stafford High School

Valedictorian: Dung Trinh
Salutatorian: Bryan Burman

 

