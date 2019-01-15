Virginia Mack retires from real estate after 28 years

After 28 years in the business, Virginia Mack has sold her last home.

An associate with RE/MAX Southwest, Mack retired on Jan. 15, ending what for her is a second career that started in 1990.

“I enjoy helping people find those perfect homes they’re looking for,” she said.

Mack graduated from college with degrees in microbiology and medical technician. After years of working in lab, she felt she had gone as far as she could in the field and started looking for something new.

“I wanted something where the more you put into it the more you got out of it,” she said.

That thing proved to be real estate. In October of 1990 she went into business for herself selling homes primarily in the Highlands, Commonwealth, and Sweetwater areas. Just her fourth year into the business she became one of the top sellers in the Sugar Land area.

She eventually joined Gary Greene Better Homes and Garden Real Estate. About 18 years ago she moved over to RE/MAX Southwest.

Mack credits a lot of her marketing success to the Fort Bend Star.

“Every listing I’ve ever had has been in the Star newspaper, from the first week until it sold,” she said.

She said reaching more than 35,000 homes each week in the Star was cheaper and more effective than sending out 35,000 mailers. She said the exposure she got over time in the newspaper helped her get clients and grow her business much faster than she would have otherwise.

“I always felt it was a great way to advertise,” she said.

As Mack heads into retirement, her customers will still be taken care of as she has sold her business to Glory and West Crafts of RE/MAX Fine Properties.

She said she searched for a year to find the right team she could trust with her clients, many of whom have become trusted friends over the years.

As she plans to travel and visit family and friends in retirement, many of those clients are likely to continue spending time with her, just in a different capacity.