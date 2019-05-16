Volunteering can be energizing

Volunteering is rewarding, healthy and energizing!

Fort Bend Women’s Center PennyWise Resale stores are always looking for passionate and committed volunteers to help continue in their mission to assist survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Over the years, while their mission has remained focused on helping those individuals and their children, their programs have grown to meet the community’s increasing needs. Since the first store opened in 1989, PennyWise has grown to 4 stores and 2 donation centers. With this growth, the role of the volunteer has become even more important.

A variety of volunteer opportunities are available for individuals as well as groups at FBWC PennyWise Resale Stores. All FBWC volunteers, no matter what role they play, are members of STARS, FBWC’s volunteer Auxiliary. Some exciting volunteer opportunities are jewelry merchandisers, jewelry sales associates, sales floor coordinator, garment hanger, and book sorters to mention a few. PennyWise STARS can also earn discounts on merchandise. The more you volunteer, the larger your discount.

For more information on how you can make a difference in the lives of so many, contact Liz Moreno at 281-344-5774, email: lmoreno@fbwc.org.