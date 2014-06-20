tramadol threshold tramadol 50mg tramadol potency comparison

Voter registration deadline is Oct. 11

Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day for a Fort Bend County resident to register to vote for the Nov. 8 General Election.

According to Fort Bend County Election Administrator John Oldham, new voters may register in person at the Election Office located in the Rosenberg Annex on 4520 Reading Road. Voters may also register by mail using forms readily available at all post offices, city halls, and libraries in Fort Bend County.  The registration form may also be downloaded from the County’s Election website www.fortbendvotes.org.

Voters who have moved may also update their address via the web site or by completing the official registration form. Forms are accepted by mail, but must be postmarked by Oct. 11. There are presently 399,978 registered voters in Fort Bend County.

