Watch for Missouri City candidates on bottom of ballott

Dear Editor,

Voters in Missouri City may not realize it, but we have a city election on the same day, on the same ballot, as the other local and state elections. This is something new, because Missouri City voters decided last year to move May elections to the same day as other elections in November.

It is very important that Missouri City voters remember to scroll down through the entire ballot to get to the city positions at the bottom. This is the last year that voters in Texas can vote straight party, so please, if you choose to vote a straight ticket, remember that city elections are non-partisan so they will not be included in that vote. You will still need to click through all the pages of the ballot to get to the city positions.

It is important to go to the end of the ballot, because this is a wonderful opportunity for Missouri City voters to replace Mayor Allen Owen and City Council Member Jerry Wyatt. These two men have had a stranglehold on our city council for over 30 years. I do not mean to diminish their hard work and everything they have done for the city in the past, but it is time to elect people who are not running on what they have done in the past but rather what they will do in the future.

We need city leaders who will be forward thinking and help our city grow and succeed in the 21st century. These two men have become so entrenched and entitled that they treat voting citizens and other councilmembers with contempt and disdain and won’t even consider any new ideas. How is that helping the city they once served?

To give you an idea, Jerry Wyatt was first elected in 1981. In 1982 the population of our city was 24,500. The population today is 75,000. Back in the day most of the city’s income came from ranching and farming. Do you think our city needs have changed some in the past 30-plus years? The world has changed since they were first elected and they have not kept up with the times. They are holding our city back.

Early voting starts next week on Oct. 22. We are lucky in Fort Bend County because not only can we vote at any polling place in the county during early voting, but we can also vote anywhere in the county on Nov. 6, Election Day. If you are driving to the grocery store or just out and about and you see a sign that says “Vote Here” just pull in and vote! Get it over with! Remember to scroll through the ballot to vote in ALL the elections – and help Missouri City move forward with new leadership.

Valerie Tolman

Missouri City