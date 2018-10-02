Water conservation in Fort Bend County topic of chamber event

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Division will host a breakfast with guest speaker Paula Paciorek as she examines the topic “Water Conservation in Fort Bend County” on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 7:30-9 a.m.

The event will be held at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce at 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land.

Ms. Paciorek is the Water Resources Manager at the Galveston Bay Foundation, whose mission is to preserve and enhance Galveston Bay as a healthy and productive place for generations to come. Through the Texas Living Waters Project, Paciorek works to increase public awareness of the importance of freshwater inflows to the health of Galveston Bay.

By building the support of Houston-Galveston area citizens, organizations, businesses, and local governments the organization works to support and employ water conservation efforts as a means to help ensure sufficient freshwater flows reach the bay. Paciorek’s discussion will include Fort Bend County’s water issues and what it means for Galveston Bay, the need to conserve water after Hurricane Harvey, and the Galveston Bay Water Brigade.

Registration is open. Event Presenting Sponsorship: $600, includes reserved seating for 6, recognition during the event, and logo recognition on all printed and digital marketing materials. Member reservation: $25. Prospective members reservation and onsite admission: $35. Breakfast is included. Register at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Matthew Ferraro at 281-491-0277 or Matthew@fortbendcc.org.

Public Education and Property Taxes

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Relations Division will host an informative presentation on Public Education and Property Taxes on Monday, Oct. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land.

The guest speaker, Mike Collier, started his career at Exxon, but then moved to PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He served in the audit practice for 10 years, eventually becoming a top aide to the PwC World Chairman. Most recently, he served in Houston as a partner for 10 years, leading a team providing due diligence, structuring, and valuation services to some of PwC’s largest clients.

Officials from the Texas Education Agency gave a preview to the 2019 budget numbers. They expect property values to rise 6.9 percent per year over the next two years. As the Texas Tribune’s Ross Ramsey said, “Their takeaway gives a new meaning to takeaway: That means local property taxpayers will be paying billions more for public schools, and the state will spend billions less than it would otherwise as a result.”

The locals say the state is funding its budget with the school’s money. Is that how school finance works? Learn more at this informative session.

Register at www.FortBendChamber.com.