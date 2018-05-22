WCJC nursing graduates

Twenty-eight students recently graduated from the Wharton County Junior College associate degree nursing program. Pictured from the left are (front row) Minerva Rosado of El Campo, Tania Herrera of El Campo, Katherine Meyer of Needville, Adrienne Fritsch of Sugar Land, Nicole Cano of Richmond, Miranda Huerta of Sweeny, Mary Dallas Erwin of Alvin, Casey Nguyen of Sugar Land, Danielle Turner of Richmond, (second row) Jordy Futrell of Sugar Land, Shree Lemons of El Campo, Jana Hadfield of Needville, Kristi Hernandez of Katy, Terry Luckett of Houston, Jalen Jackson of Stafford, Jennifer Mercado of Richmond, Jessica Woolsey of Bay City, Stephanie Young of Weimar, Jessica Weid of Van Vleck, (back row) Navjinder Rawan of Sugar Land, Taylor Carney of Richmond, Morgan Bendik of Rosenberg, Alexandra Garcia of Rosenberg, Osheia Loving-Robinson of Richmond, Brandy Mascheck of Wharton, Alyssa Hernandez of Eagle Lake, Helen-Marie George of Sugar Land and Jocelyn Andrews of Fresno. (Submitted photo)