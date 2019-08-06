WCJC offering new paralegal classes

Already offering a two-year associate of applied science degree, Wharton County Junior College’s paralegal program – housed at WCJC’s Richmond campus – will soon be adding two new classes.

Torts/Personal Injury Law will be offered this coming fall semester and Immigration Law to be offered in the spring 2020 semester.

Classes are offered at WCJC’s Richmond campus and online, with a hybrid course also offered once a month at WCJC’s Sugar Land campus.

“The courses we offer are the same courses we took in law school,” Hart said. “If you want to go to law school, this is a great place to start.”

For more information on the program, visit the college’s website at wcjc.edu or contact Hart at harte@wcjc.edu or via telephone at 281-239-1555. Registration is ongoing for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 26.

