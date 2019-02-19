We should celebrate our unity, not diversity

Dear Editor,

E pluribus unum (from many, one) is our national motto, and it affirms that strength is not found in diversity.

Rather, strength is found in unity. Very great strength is found in a people who come from diverse backgrounds and share a sense of common identity, purpose, and destiny. That unity has described the American experience for most of its existence.

However, the currently fashionable call to “respect diversity” describes a fading sense of unity. To a great degree, this balkanization of our society is the result of cynical attempts by some elites to weaken and dominate a unified people. Respecting diversity has become, more broadly, the all of pundits and leaders who repeat a fashionable slogan but should know better.

Rather than obsessing with our differences, our society will grow stronger by celebrating what unites us. Chiefly, everyone should celebrate that we are all designed and built by God. There is no greater unity than this. Unity under God prohibits us from judging other people while requiring that we judge their behaviors.

Second, but critical for re-establishing a strong civil society, is celebrating the fact that we are all Americans. All citizens share that responsibility to protect and operate an exceedingly rare system of national government. It is built on respect for our God-given individual rights with elaborate limitations on the power of that national government can exercise in our lives.

So, if you decide to enjoy your favorite cultural foods and activities, as Texans have done for generations, treat them not as celebrations of diversity. Rather, they should be celebrations of the unity that binds us all together. We are the great melting pot. E pluribus unum!

Mr. Dana C. Atkinson

Richmond