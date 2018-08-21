West Nile virus found in mosquito traps in Stafford

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in a sample of trapped mosquitoes located near Staffordshire Road and 5th Street in Stafford.

Last week, Fort Bend County Road and Bridge was notified of one sample of trapped mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). Fort Bend County Road and Bridge began to spray the area for mosquitoes. The standard response to prevent mosquito breeding in an area with a positive sample of mosquitoes consists of increased spraying and larviciding in the area until trapped mosquitoes test negative for the virus.

West Nile virus can cause a potentially serious illness that spreads when infected mosquitoes bite humans and other animals. Symptoms include high fever, headaches, neck stiffness, nausea, and vomiting. It is important to note that 80 percent of people infected with WNV will show no symptoms at all, and only 1 in 150 people infected with WNV will develop severe symptoms. Severe symptoms include fever, and may include unusually intense headaches or confusion. If these symptoms develop, seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms will appear 3-14 days after an infected mosquito has bitten a person.

“All residents, regardless of their location, should protect themselves and their families against mosquito bites. Mosquitoes carry many diseases that can cause serious illnesses,” said Dr. desVignes-Kendrick, local health authority and director of Health and Human Services.

All county residents are encouraged to practice the 4D’s:

Dusk/dawn are the times of day you should try to stay indoors. This is when infected mosquitoes are most active.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide) is an ingredient to look for in your insect repellent. Follow label instructions, and always wear repellent when outdoors. Reapply as you would with sunscreen, after sweating and swimming.

Drain standing water in your backyard and neighborhood – old tires, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. These are mosquito-breeding sites.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services will continue to monitor the number of mosquito samples testing positive for mosquito-borne diseases.

For more information, visit www.fbchealth.org/west-nile-virus/.