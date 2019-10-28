Willowridge flies past Milby, sets up District 11-5A clash

Willowridge’s offense had been humming heading into last week’s matchup with Milby, and it showed no signs of letting up in a wire-to-wire victory over the Buffaloes.

The surge is coming at just the right time for the Eagles, with a massive District 11-5A bout looming this weekend.

Willowridge won its third straight contest with a 69-24 victory over Milby last Thursday night, jumping out to a 38-17 lead by halftime and never looking back. It was the Eagles’ third consecutive game scoring at least 48 points, and the fourth time this season coach Richard Lazarou’s offense has scored at least 60 points.

The high-flying Eagles (6-2, 5-1 district) will face their stiffest test of the season this week as they clash with undefeated Manvel (8-0, 6-0) for bragging rights and potentially the District 11-5A championship. The first-place Mavericks, who have a one-game lead over Willowridge and Marshall with two district games remaining, are allowing opponents barely 14 points per game while putting up nearly 52 points per contest themselves.

Against Milby, quarterback Rufus Scott accounted for 247 total yards (160 passing, 87 rushing) and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) to lead the Eagles’ attack, which is now averaging nearly 50 points per game on the season.

Running back Tyrone Ross (130 yards, one TD) and Javion Chatman (184 all-purpose yards) also had strong performances for the Eagles, while Mar’quise Garrett and Lidarian Carter both caught two touchdown passes.

Keshunn Lewis (10 tackles) and Andre Williams (11 tackles, one tackle for loss) led the defensive charge for Willowridge, while Robert Branscomb snagged his second interception of the season.

Travis remains lone unbeaten in 20-6A

A week after topping Ridge Point in a thriller, the Travis Tigers showed no letdown last week against Clements, defeating the Rangers 57-20 Saturday afternoon at Mercer Stadium.

Eric Rodriguez tossed three touchdown passes for Travis, while Colin Mushinksi and Aundre Smith both tallied multiple rushing scores. Senior receiver Parker Washington – who has given a verbal commitment to Penn State – also hauled in two scoring tosses.

Travis (8-0, 6-0) will again put its undefeated season on the line Friday night against Kempner (4-4, 2-3) at Hall Stadium.

John Perry tossed two touchdown passes for Clements (1-7, 0-5), which will look for its first district win Saturday afternoon against Ridge Point (6-2, 4-1) at Mercer Stadium.

Below is last week’s area scoreboard and this week’s schedule.

Oct. 24

Willowridge 69, Milby 24

Kempner 21, Austin 14

Oct. 25

Ridge Point 31, Elkins 21

Stafford 24, Furr 13

Friendswood 21, Hightower 2

Bush 26, Dulles 7

Oct. 26

Travis 57, Clements 20

This Week’s Games

Thursday

Austin vs. Bush, 6:30 p.m.

Stafford at North Forest, 7 p.m.

Hightower vs. Shadow Creek, 7 p.m.

Friday

Willowridge vs. Manvel, 7 p.m.

Kempner at Travis, 7 p.m.

Ridge Point at Dulles, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Northside, 7 p.m.

Saturday