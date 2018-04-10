Wine and Food Affair entices wine lovers and gourmands

There was no shortage of people with refined, discerning palates, many of them gourmands taking great pleasure and interest in consuming an impressive range of wines, other drinks, and some culinary food during this year’s Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce 15th annual Sugar Land Wine and Food Affair.

The chilly weather anomaly, especially on Saturday, did not blow away or cool the spirits of festive goers for Sip and Stroll nor the Bistro Brunch with so much drink and foods to savor, held at the Brazos River Park for the first time.

The festivities that began Thursday with a bartender’s challenge, emceed by Hi Tech Texan Michael Garfield, followed by a sampling of foods from this area, Kentucky, Maine, Los Cabos, and Riviera Maya at the Marriott on Friday. The momentum of the party kept going through Sunday culminating with live music at the festival site of the 67-acre regional Brazos River Park.