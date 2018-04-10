Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Wine and Food Affair entices wine lovers and gourmands

by

 

Food treats from Los Cabos goes down as a big hit of the 15th annual Sugar Land Food and Wine Affair. The event classic, the paella, was also an item that festive goers did not pass on. (Photo by Elsa Maxey)

There was no shortage of people with refined, discerning palates, many of them gourmands taking great pleasure and interest in consuming an impressive range of wines, other drinks, and some culinary food during this year’s Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce 15th annual Sugar Land Wine and Food Affair.

The chilly weather anomaly, especially on Saturday, did not blow away or cool the spirits of festive goers for Sip and Stroll nor the Bistro Brunch with so much drink and foods to savor, held at the Brazos River Park for the first time.

The festivities that began Thursday with a bartender’s challenge, emceed by Hi Tech Texan Michael Garfield, followed by a sampling of foods from this area, Kentucky, Maine, Los Cabos, and Riviera Maya at the Marriott on Friday. The momentum of the party kept going through Sunday culminating with live music at the festival site of the 67-acre regional Brazos River Park.

The Street Food Bites and Bartenders Challenge had Mayra Isaís, one of the judges, savoring delicious, unique and unusual the specialty drinks. As for the food bites at this event, there was even octopus, tender tentacle chucks that tasted not a bit like chicken. (Photo by Elsa Maxey)
How’s this for novel service? Cindy Schiefen is provided a breakfast brunch drink at the Brazos River Park this Sunday by the talented Jo Jo Martinez, who also did a bit of juggling to entertain guests. (Photo by Elsa Maxey)

 

