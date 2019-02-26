Wine from the Heart event is Friday

The American Heart Association will be holding its Fort Bend County Wine from the Heart event on Friday, March 1, at 6 p.m. in the Fort Bend County Club.

The event will benefit the American Heart Association and is hosted by the Fort Bend County Division Executive Committee. Heart disease and stroke kill hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. It is the goal of the American Heart Association to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

The goal for this year’s event is to raise $50,000 with individual tickets at $55 each or $100 for a couple. Sponsorships are still available by contacting Angela Garza, senior director of AHA, at 832-918-4058 or email her at angela.garza@heart.org. The evening will include wine, live and silent auctions, a raffle and live music, all to raise money to fight heart disease and stroke.