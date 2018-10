Sean D. Tucker performs his last solo aerobatic performance Sunday at the Wings Over Houston air show. The legendary stunt pilot will continue to perform at air shows, but as part of a team and not a solo act. His bi-plane will go to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., where it will go on display beginning in 2021. The featured highlight of the show last weekend at Ellington Airport was a performance by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (Photos by Joe Southern)