Woman arrested for gambling promotion in Fort Bend

A Houston woman has been convicted of operating an illegal game room in Fort Bend County.

A Fort Bend County jury convicted 39-year-old Maria Zapeda Sevilla of Gambling Promotion on May 23. She was sentenced to 10 months of probation, during which she will have to complete 40 hours of community service.

Sevilla was arrested after an undercover operation by the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force into the Keno Game Room, located in Sugar Land, throughout the months of April and May 2016. According to assistant district attorneys Alycia Curtis and Craig Priesmeyer, Sevilla was a key participant in the operation of the game room, an illegal gambling establishment with approximately 100 gaming devices.

Sevilla was tried before Judge Sherman Hatton Jr. in County Court at Law No. 6. Gambling promotion is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a fine up to $4,000.

Priesmeyer and Curtis said Sevilla worked as an attendant in the game room, routinely paying customers cash for their winnings on the illegal gambling devices. Evidence showed that at the time of the raid in 2016, the game room had approximately $35,000 in cash on the premises.

“These kinds of places are a breeding ground for violent crime because of the large amounts of cash on hand at all times,” said Priesmeyer, the lead prosecutor on the case. “They need to be shut down for the safety of our community.”