Woman dies after car crashes into lake

A woman died after her car crashed into a neighborhood lake near Missouri City last week.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Aisee Mwembo of Sugar Land by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, died Jan. 14.

A tweet from the FBCSO just after 11 p.m. Jan. 13 said Mwembo’s vehicle went into a lake near the intersection of University Boulevard and Kirkpatrick Way/Oilfield Road in Missouri City.

Reports from the Houston Chronicle said Mwembo was unconscious when members of a rescue dive team pulled her from the submerged vehicle. According to the report, rescuers attempted CPR on Mwembo, who was then transported to a nearby hospital before being pronounced dead the next day.

“We commend our staff, Missouri City FD, Fort Bend County EMS, HPD Dive Team and the many residents that were out there trying to rescue her,” FBCSO said in a Jan. 15 Facebook post.