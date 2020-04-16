Woman reported missing from Sugar Land

Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing in Fort Bend County last week.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Ashley Flores was last seen leaving her Sugar Land home around 9:30 p.m. April 9 near the 16100 block of Soaring Eagle Drive. Police say she is believed to have been driving a black 2020 Chevy Traverse with a temporary license plate number, 68781N3.

Flores is described as 5-foot-2 and approximately 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and three distinct tattoos – one each on her right ear (stars on a vine), left hand (a rose) and her chest (that reads “Gerardo”).

Anyone with information about Flores or her whereabouts is urged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.