Woods voted MVP of District 20 6A

Simeon Woods of Kempner was voted Most Valuable Player of District 20 6A.

Woods led the Cougars to a 9-5 district record and a spot in the playoffs. He is a senior and has committed to the University of Texas – Austin.

“It feels great being the MVP in one of the hardest districts in Texas. Thank you for everything. It’s been a blessing playing in Fort Bend,” Woods said. “I loved every opportunity I got to play on the field to represent my team.”

Clinton Welch of Ridge Point was voted Coach of the Year as he led the Panthers to first place in the district with a 12-2 district record.

Carson Wilson, a sophomore at Clements, was voted Newcomer of the Year.

Listed below are the all-district team members with their class in numbers.

First Team

Pitchers

Nick Hill, Austin, 12

Simeon Woods, Kempner, 12

Chase Hendrix, Ridge Point, 12

Jared Mack, Ridge Point, 12

Sammy Faltine, Travis, 11

Catchers

Brandon Miller, Austin, 12

First Baseman

Kade Kennedy, Dulles, 12

Second Baseman

Colson Cegielski, Clements, 10

Shortstop

Blake Ehlinger, Kempner, 12

Third Baseman

Will Pendergrass, Ridge Point, 10

Outfielders

Porter Cox, Austin, 11

John Nork, Clements, 12

Gabe Colaianni, Ridge Point, 11

John Metzger, Ridge Point, 12

Gus Gosda, Clements, 12

Utility Player

Kevin Ortiz, Travis, 11

Designated Hitter

Jonah Augustine, Austin, 12

District 20 6A All-District Team

Second Team

Pitchers

Austin Essex, Dulles, 11

Brandon Setliff, Travis, 12

Noah Huerta, Kempner, 12

Drew Madrid, Clements, 11

Khris McRae, Austin, 12

Hayde Key, Ridge Point, 10

Catchers

Kyle Croft, Ridge Point, 12

First Baseman

Zach Hamman, Travis, 12

Second Baseman

Jaren Burks, Travis, 12

Shortstop

Daniel Shipley, Austin, 12

Third Baseman

Carson Wilson, Clements, 10

Outfielders

Dalen Hudson, Bush, 11

Derrick McLendon, Hightower, 12

Brennan Williams, Austin, 11

Koby Dutka, Travis, 11

Aiden Kenney, Clements, 10

Utility Players

Chris Vann, Clements, 11

Daniel Ivbievbiokun, Hightower, 11

Designated Hitter

Reed Manske, Dulles, 11

In District 23 5A, Elkins placed four players on the first team and one player on the second team.

First Team

Pitcher Adrian Carroll, 12

Outfielder Camron Yeldell, 12

Catcher Armando Soto, 11

Utility Player Andrew Perez

Second Team

Outfielder Branden Colorado

Willowridge had one player on the first team.

Catcher Delean Carawy, 11