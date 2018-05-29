Woods voted MVP of District 20 6A

Simeon Woods of Kempner was voted Most Valuable Player of District 20 6A.
Woods led the Cougars to a 9-5 district record and a spot in the playoffs. He is a senior and has committed to the University of Texas – Austin.
“It feels great being the MVP in one of the hardest districts in Texas. Thank you for everything. It’s been a blessing playing in Fort Bend,” Woods said. “I loved every opportunity I got to play on the field to represent my team.”
Clinton Welch of Ridge Point was voted Coach of the Year as he led the Panthers to first place in the district with a 12-2 district record.
Carson Wilson, a sophomore at Clements, was voted Newcomer of the Year.
Listed below are the all-district team members with their class in numbers.
First Team
Pitchers
Nick Hill, Austin, 12
Simeon Woods, Kempner, 12
Chase Hendrix, Ridge Point, 12
Jared Mack, Ridge Point, 12
Sammy Faltine, Travis, 11
Catchers
Brandon Miller, Austin, 12
First Baseman
Kade Kennedy, Dulles, 12
Second Baseman
Colson Cegielski, Clements, 10
Shortstop
Blake Ehlinger, Kempner, 12
Third Baseman
Will Pendergrass, Ridge Point, 10
Outfielders
Porter Cox, Austin, 11
John Nork, Clements, 12
Gabe Colaianni, Ridge Point, 11
John Metzger, Ridge Point, 12
Gus Gosda, Clements, 12
Utility Player
Kevin Ortiz, Travis, 11
Designated Hitter
Jonah Augustine, Austin, 12
District 20 6A All-District Team
Second Team
Pitchers
Austin Essex, Dulles, 11
Brandon Setliff, Travis, 12
Noah Huerta, Kempner, 12
Drew Madrid, Clements, 11
Khris McRae, Austin, 12
Hayde Key, Ridge Point, 10
Catchers
Kyle Croft, Ridge Point, 12
First Baseman
Zach Hamman, Travis, 12
Second Baseman
Jaren Burks, Travis, 12
Shortstop
Daniel Shipley, Austin, 12
Third Baseman
Carson Wilson, Clements, 10
Outfielders
Dalen Hudson, Bush, 11
Derrick McLendon, Hightower, 12
Brennan Williams, Austin, 11
Koby Dutka, Travis, 11
Aiden Kenney, Clements, 10
Utility Players
Chris Vann, Clements, 11
Daniel Ivbievbiokun, Hightower, 11
Designated Hitter
Reed Manske, Dulles, 11
In District 23 5A, Elkins placed four players on the first team and one player on the second team.
First Team
Pitcher Adrian Carroll, 12
Outfielder Camron Yeldell, 12
Catcher Armando Soto, 11
Utility Player Andrew Perez
Second Team
Outfielder Branden Colorado
Willowridge had one player on the first team.
Catcher Delean Carawy, 11
Leave a Reply