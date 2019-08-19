Work to begin on Grand at Aliana in coming weeks

Josh Friedlander of NewQuest Properties knows that with Fort Bend County expanding, there’s no such thing as too much shopping.

In that vein, the area will soon see signs of another development in Richmond aimed at serving one of the nation’s fastest-growing counties and its customers.

NewQuest Properties is set to begin work on the first phase of its planned 400,000 square-foot mixed-use development, coined the Grand at Aliana, in the next few weeks. Friedlander said the company’s work began on the land at the northeast corner of West Grand Parkway South and Airport Boulevard in 2017 before officially acquiring it in 2018.

Anchors for the project – situated between the Aliana and Harvest Green subdivisions in Richmond – will include 24 Hour Fitness and Burlington Coat Factory along with Five Below and Ulta Beauty.

Restaurants such as Jason’s Deli and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, as well as service centers such as Timewise and Express Oil, are also among confirmed tenants. There also will be green space between the restaurants for families to play and picnic.

“To get this sort of center with strong anchors is pretty special,” Friedlander said. “There’s not many of these power centers coming up these days.”

Friedlander said NewQuest has long coveted the intersection of West Airport and the Grand Parkway, which shares a border with the existing Target superstore. He said the Grand at Aliana will essentially become an extension of the superstore.

The company hopes to complete construction of the site’s 200,000 square-foot first phase and deliver its first tenants in the second quarter of next year. The rest of the property is slated to be completed and delivered by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Friedlander said there is still leasing space available. For potential leasing opportunities, call NewQuest at 281-477-4300 and ask for Friedlander or David Meyers.

“A lot of it is still just land where we can build all different sizes of property,” Friedlander said. “There’s still plenty of space left, and we’re still hoping to attract more quality restaurants, retail and medical services.”