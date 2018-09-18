World Series trophy named fair parade marshal

It took 56 years for the Houston Astros to win the World Series and bring the 30-pound iconic commissioner’s trophy to Texas.

Now the World Series trophy will help kick off the 2018 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo as the parade marshal on Friday, Sept. 28. The Astros trophy has made several public appearances including at Texans and Rocket games, the State Capitol, and has taken a victory lap at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in the grand entry. The trophy features 30 flags, one representing for each MLB team. Tiffany & Co. was commissioned to create the trophy and is made up of more than 200 troy ounces of sterling silver.

The trophy will be accompanied by the fan-favorite dance team, the Astros Shooting Stars. Whether tossing souvenirs to fans, dancing on the dugouts, or singing along during the seventh inning stretch, the Shooting Stars deliver spirit and passion on and off the field.

The parade will kick off the Fort Bend County Fair’s 10-day run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. Parade spectators will get to view the championship trophy as well as 200 other parade entries when they make their way from the Historic Court House in Richmond and proceed west down Highway 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.

“County Fair is our Favorite Time” is this year’s parade theme. A public viewing is being scheduled, and details will be announced soon.

The Rosenberg Lion’s Club will host a 5K run before the parade. The event raises funds for the Fort Bend County Fair Scholarship Fund as well as the Rosenberg Lions Club Charities Fund. For more information on the fair’s schedule or to purchase tickets, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.