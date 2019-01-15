Yellow Rose Derby Girls kickoff sixth season

For the uninitiated, roller derby’s popularity has grown leaps and bounds in the last 15 years since its resurgence in Austin, and it has evolved into a competitive athletic sport.

At the same time, roller derby has managed to hold on to the fun and quirky aspects like alter egos, tough personas, and flashy war paint that make it the ideal spectator sport for those looking to watch or participate in something highly competitive, but also a little different.

Yellow Rose Derby Girls (YRDG) is a women’s flat track roller derby league that formed in February 2013 in Fort Bend County. About 45 league members compose their teams, recruits, officials and volunteer squad. The teams within the league include their travel team, the Yellow Rose All-Stars, and three home teams: Las Chupacabras, Rattlesnake Ruckus, and Clutch City Crushers.

They are a skater owned and operated league with a wide variety of backgrounds – business/medical professionals, teachers, college students, stay-at-home moms, and more. Aside from skating, they are a nonprofit organization that participates in local community service.

YRDG is growing in membership, community involvement, and are amassing a large fan base in the Fort Bend area. What its members all have in common is passion and drive for the sport of roller derby. The Yellow Rose All-Stars made their strongest showing in 2018. They posted an undefeated record (10-0) last season and climbed almost 100 spots in the international Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) Rankings.

YRDG practices in Stafford at Southwest Indoor Soccer. They have played their home games at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds for the last five years. Yellow Rose will open their 2019 season with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 against local rival, Conroe Roller Derby. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door; BYOB, and free for children under the age of eight.

The Yellow Rose Derby Girls are actively recruiting new derby skaters (18 and older). No prior experience is required. They are also recruiting skating and non-skating officials, volunteers, and welcoming new sponsors. For more information, visit yellowrosederbygirls.com.