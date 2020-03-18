YMCA distributing food bank meals in Sugar Land

Over the next several weeks, a partnership between the YMCA and Houston Food Bank will provide meals to the residents of Fort Bend County’s Precinct 4.

After an order from Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Tuesday called for restaurant restrictions and bar closures aimed to promote social distancing, the YMCA will be using the Four Corners parking lot at 15700 Old Richmond Rd. in Sugar Land. Volunteers will facilitate the Houston Food Bank’s distribution of meals to families in the area amidst the COVID-19 concerns in Fort Bend County for the duration of the initial closures, which run through the end of March.

The first food distribution session took place Wednesday morning. There will be two more time slots available for families to come pick up food. They can come on March 25 and April 1 from 10 a.m. – noon.

“Keeping the community’s health and safety in mind, we are happy to work with the YMCA to help distribute Houston Food Bank meals at Four Corners,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant said in a news release.