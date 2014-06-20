is online tramadol legal buy tramadol 10 mg tramadol street value

YMCA to offer free childcare on Election Day

YMCAIn an effort to provide busy parents and guardians an opportunity to vote on Election Day on Nov. 8, the YMCA of Greater Houston is offering two hours of free childcare through its Child Watch program.

At the Y, children ages 6 months through 11 years will be supervised by trained and attentive staff members and can engage in arts and crafts, games, puzzles, blocks, and storytelling.

Parents and guardians can register for this opportunity on or before Nov. 8 by visiting their local YMCA in person and completing the registration process. Child Watch hours and capacities will vary from center to center.

“The YMCA wants to make sure that all people are able to exercise their right to vote,” said Paul McEntire, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston.

The YMCA is the largest provider of childcare in the nation. To learn more about this opportunity or the YMCA’s Child Care programs, please visit ymcahouston.org or visit a local YMCA.

