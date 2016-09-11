You knead to take this free bread challenge

By Theresa D. McClellan

For the Fort Bend Star

Most people don’t have time to make bread from scratch and it’s easy to grab a loaf from the local grocery shelf.

The Great Harvest Bread Company in Sugar Land, however, wants to change that. So Friday and Saturday anyone can walk into the bakery and trade in their grocery store bread for a fresh loaf of handmade goodness.

“We want everyone to experience bread the way it ought to be,” said owner Vijaianand Thirunageswaram. He calls himself “VJ.”

The trade is part of a National Bread Challenge launched by the Great Harvest Bread. Company.

“We want to increase awareness of the nation’s need for fresh, made from scratch bread in daily diets, rather than generic, processed supermarket bread that most consume,” said the store owner.

Here’s how it works. Bring in a loaf of bread, it can even be an open bag, and walk away with a fresh loaf of hand made white or wheat bread created at the bakery. The trades will be donated to local food banks and charities including the Fort Bend Pantry.

So what makes the Great Harvest Bread different? It starts with the flour. Every morning, in every location, using wheat berries from the Golden Triangle in Montana, the stone milling process begins.

Large brown bags of whole wheat line the small room in the rear of the Great Harvest Bakery in Sugar Land where the owner and his staff make the popular breads. As traffic flows past the small structure on Highway 6, the five-hour process begins with the milling of the grain, then kneading of the dough and the baking of the five ingredients.

“Just honey, wheat, yeast, salt and water. No preservatives. Honey is a natural preservative,” Thirunageswaram said.

That allows the bread to last up to 10 days. Thirunageswaram, a computer science engineer and native of India who came to the states in 1999, pursued careers in computers and became self-employed as a web developer before eventually getting his realtor’s license and deciding to expand his entrepreneurial interest.

It took just one taste of the Great Harvest Bread from a cousin in Ohio and the family decided to pick up the franchise two years ago.

“They offered us the bread and we fell in love with it,” he said.

There are 200 stores nationwide and three bakeries in Houston – Katy, Kingwood and Sugar Land.

The businessman jokes about the length of his name and in an award-winning Toastmasters talk, told strangers if they can say the phrase, “The nuggets warm, very done” they have successfully pronounced his last and first name, Thirunageswaram Vjaianand.

He said he likes the idea of the bread challenge to get more people eating healthy.

“We don’t use any preservatives of any kind and that is the key aspect. To get healthy, you don’t want chemicals in your body so the body can take what it needs from the nutrients,” he said.

The process starts at 5 a.m. with the milling by 10 a.m. fresh bread is ready.

“We are different from Panera Bread which uses frozen dough, our flour is made in our store. We make the bread here daily,” he said.

The difference is immediately apparent just holding a loaf, which feels heavy.

“With our bread the texture is heavier because of our wheat, it is very dense,” he said.

They offer muffins, scones, sandwiches and their famous bread, including garlic cheddar, cranberry orange and of course wheat. For Thanksgiving they have a special stuffing bread that includes fresh celery, onions and sage.

“This is a good opportunity to try us out,” he said.

The bakery at 3344 Highway 6 is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.