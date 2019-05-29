Young girl killed in apparent accident

An apparent accident left a 3-year-old girl dead in Fort Bend Coutnty last week.

Major Chad Norvell with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a car put in reverse struck Dia Nebhnani last Tuesday morning, in the 6300 block of Logan Lane near Sugar Land.

According to Norvell, the girl’s father reached in with one foot, put one foot on the brake, and reached in to push-start the car, with Dia and his other 4-year-old daughter still outside the car.

In the aftermath, Fort Bend EMS and the father attempted CPR, but Dia was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Somehow by doing that, the car did get put in reverse. He tried to jump in the car and stop the vehicle, but it still ran [Dia] over,” Norvell said. “It’s just a horrible incident.”

Deputies had initially said the 4-year-old had somehow gotten the car in reverse.

For now, Norvell said deputies have not filed any charges, and will decide on the best course of action after reviewing surveillance video from a driveway camera outside the home, which the father has willingly agreed to turn over.

However, police have taken a blood sample from the father as a precaution

“To charge, you have to figure out some kind of intent – we don’t feel as though he intended to run over his 3-year-old daughter,” Norvell said. “Right now there’s no evidence of that, and if what we see on the video is consistent with his statements, then there will be no charges.”