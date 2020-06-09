Youth movement: Young area residents among those pushing for change in society

Throughout American history, younger citizens often have been the most vocal and active when trying to enact change and address issues they feel passionate about.

The same held true earlier this week as dozens of protesters – many of them young adults – gathered in front of Sugar Land City Hall on Monday afternoon for a Black Lives Matter protest.

“I don’t think it’s fair for people to feel that they should be scared of the police even though they should feel safe,” said Emma, a Sugar Land resident who asked to be identified only by her first name. “They should feel safe, because (the police) are here for keeping us safe.”

The May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who grew up in Houston and had relocated to Minneapolis, was the latest example of a person of color dying in police custody and has prompted large demonstrations across the United States, including Monday’s gathering. Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, with the incident having been captured on video and shared worldwide.

“It’s important for me to be out here not just for myself – because I am a black man – but because I have a younger brother,” Richmond resident Kristian Smith said. “I want to show him that it’s OK to protest for what you believe in. I want it to be safer for him.”

Karen Persley, who also lives in Richmond and attended the protest with her teenage son, said police brutality and racism have pervaded the United States for hundreds of years. She also said she believes herself and others speaking up is the only way to effect the change that is needed.

“It’s been a destructive, horrible legacy for us – it’s all led to this day, this time and this moment. It’s the turning point for us as a nation,” she said. “…I don’t think the wound can heal anymore. It can’t even scab over anymore, it’s so deep.”

According to a 2018 survey by Rice University’s Kinder Institute, Fort Bend County has become one of the U.S.’s most ethnically diverse counties. African Americans make up about 21 percent of the population, according to World Population Review, while there are comparable percentages of white, Hispanic and Asian residents in the county.

Smith said the county’s strength comes from such diversity, and that it’s crucial for its residents to stand united as necessitated by recent events.

“I feel that everyone should be a part of something and that we should all come together for a common cause. If one of us was getting hurt, I feel as if you should always help,” he said. “If I see someone getting hurt, I’d help them just like I want them to help our community.”

The late poet and activist Maya Angelou could have been talking about Fort Bend County when she once said, “It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength. We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of that tapestry are equal in value no matter their color.”

The sentiment was echoed by those at Monday’s protest.

“I’ve always felt that we have a moral obligation to live into the creed that’s been put in front of us – all people are created equal,” Persley said.

Emma agreed.

“We’re all the same. We’re human,” she said. “And human is human.”