SLPD searching for Greatwood shooting suspect

Sugar Land police are looking for a man they believe was involved in an area shooting earlier this week.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of Hearthside Drive in the Greatwood subdivision just after 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Sugar Land Police Department. While approaching the location, an officer saw several gunshots fired at a gray Nissan Altima and two men in hoodies running from the vehicle.

SLPD said the driver of the Altima attempted to drive away, but was stopped nearby in the 1400 block of Briarbend Drive. SLPD said the driver and his passenger, who are 18- and 19-year-old Richmond residents with no known connections to the Greatwood subdivision, were both transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Both survived and were later interviewed by police.

SLPD said there was marijuana found in the vehicle, but no charges have been filed, according to SLPD spokesperson Doug Adolph.

Detectives later found video from a Buc-ee’s at 1243 Crabb River Rd., where a shooting suspect is believed to have been picked up, possibly by an Uber driver. He is described by police as a black male who was wearing a red hoodie, dark denim jacket and blue jeans with an afro that was pulled back in a man-bun.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call SLPD at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281- 342-8477.