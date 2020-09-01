Annual Sugar Land Fall Festival going virtual

The city of Sugar Land is preparing for an annual community celebration, albeit with a new twist in the current world of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the city, Sugar Land’s annual Fall Festival is set for Sept. 26 at Sugar Land Town Square. The city said the event will be planned as a virtual experience with the hopes of returning to face-to-face events once it is safe to do so. As part of the event, Sugar Land Town Square restaurants, bars and retailers will be featured at sugarlandtx.gov/VirtualFallFest, with most of the video programming taking place within the plaza and on-site businesses.

The event will place emphasis on fall-themed activities, food and entertainment with an assortment of attractions, according to the city. Music and dance performances by local solo guitarist and flutist, Rom Ryan, the Polka Dots Band, Mango Punch! and LD Dance Company will highlight the main stage entertainment. Additionally, there will be a magic show as well as a do-it-yourself arts and craft project.

The event will also feature a pumpkin-carving demonstration. Leading up to the event from Sept. 19-26 will be a Town Square Scavenger Hunt for either teams or individuals. Teams will follow the clues provided through a smartphone app, with the individual or team with the most points at the end of the event being awarded certificates that will be displayed on the virtual hall of fame available online Sept. 26 via the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

For more information, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at 281275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/SpecialEvents. For other updates, community members can follow the department on social media